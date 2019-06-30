Richard "Dick" John Culp



Richard John Culp, 80 years, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



He was born in Elyria and a life-long Akron area resident. Richard was a veteran of the Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and theIRS.



Richard was preceded in death by his infant son, John; parents, Leroy R. and Mary R. Culp and his grandparents, John and Mary Bolka.



He is survived by his wife loving, Shirley; son, Dennis (Michelle); grandson, Dr. Brian (Irene) Culp; granddaughter, Jessica (David) Duryea; great grandchildren, Abby, Michael, Carter and Riley; sister, Lynda Culp and cousin, Barbara; also step-children, Ron (Nettie) Adams, Laurie (Jeff) Jones, Diane (Bob) Campbell, Bill Adams, Kenny (Debbie) Adams, Greg (Sunita) Adams; 15 step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.



Shirley and the family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of CHC Continuing Health Care of Cuyahoga Falls and Harbor Light Hospice Care for their outstanding, compassionate and loving care of Richard.



The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. Private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice Care or the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019