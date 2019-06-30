Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Culp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Culp


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Culp Obituary
Richard "Dick" John Culp

Richard John Culp, 80 years, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

He was born in Elyria and a life-long Akron area resident. Richard was a veteran of the Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and theIRS.

Richard was preceded in death by his infant son, John; parents, Leroy R. and Mary R. Culp and his grandparents, John and Mary Bolka.

He is survived by his wife loving, Shirley; son, Dennis (Michelle); grandson, Dr. Brian (Irene) Culp; granddaughter, Jessica (David) Duryea; great grandchildren, Abby, Michael, Carter and Riley; sister, Lynda Culp and cousin, Barbara; also step-children, Ron (Nettie) Adams, Laurie (Jeff) Jones, Diane (Bob) Campbell, Bill Adams, Kenny (Debbie) Adams, Greg (Sunita) Adams; 15 step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.

Shirley and the family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of CHC Continuing Health Care of Cuyahoga Falls and Harbor Light Hospice Care for their outstanding, compassionate and loving care of Richard.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. Private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice Care or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now