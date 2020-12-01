Richard John Hengle (Dick), age 83, of Suffield passed away November 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer. Dick was born on August 8, 1937 to John and Eva (Heisler) Hengle. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing, woodworking and gardening. He was self employed up until his diagnosis. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Nancy (Pinkus). He survived by his loving wife, Mary (Jenior); sons, Richard and Russell; sister, Karen (Dale) Normington and grandchildren Kate, Ben, Alli, Casey and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family extends a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice for their kindness and compassion for the last two months he was home.