Richard John Kuzmo, was born in 1927. He lived through Ford Model T's, Snow White, Color TV's, the Atomic Bomb, McCarthyism and he served in World War II as a paratrooper and the Korean War. He married his wife, Jeanette. He saw LP's., Hawaii and Alaska joined with the United States, the birth of his daughter, Diane, John F. Kennedy, Cassette Tapes, Vietnam, Civil Rights and the birth of his son, Jeffrey. He owned his own personal airport and flew for the Akron Skydivers for many years. He also lived through 8-tracks, the birth of his son, Thomas, Martin Luther King Jr., Woodstock, Computers, Kent State, VHS, the Space Shuttle, CD's, the birth of his grandson Ryan and the birth of his granddaughter Megan. He was so proud of witnessing Ryan and Megan graduating college. He continued on his journey February 20, 2019 joining his parents, Tomas and Florence Kuzmo; his wife, Jeanette Kuzmo; and his daughter, Diane Montville; all who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Thomas Kuzmo of Akron, Ohio; his grandson, Ryan Montville of Florida and his granddaughter, Megan Montville of Washington. The family will receive friends Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment and graveside service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Lakewood Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary