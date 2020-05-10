Richard John Mehring
1949 - 2020
We are mourning the passing of Richard John Mehring. He passed away on March 16, 2020, in Pensacola, FL, from natural causes. He was 70 years old. Rick was born in Tulsa, OK, on June 16, 1949, to Richard Duane Mehring and Ethel Margaret Taylor Mehring. He grew up in Bath, OH, graduated from Revere High School, and then served in the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the Army he settled in Memphis, TN, and began working for FedEx. He enjoyed a 45-year career with that company as an aircraft avionics maintenance technician, living in Memphis the entire time. He was a mainstay in building FedEx from a puddle-jumping box hauler to the international air-cargo carrier it is today. He leaves behind his wife, Gwen; mother, Ethel; sister, Linda Thorla (William); brothers, Donald (Linda), Kenneth, and James (Aleta); several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard. Rick was a kind, generous, hard-working man who gave of himself fully throughout his life. He will be greatly missed, never to be forgotten. There are no calling hours. A private memorial will take place at later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
