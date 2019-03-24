Home

RICHARD JOSEPH KOZESKY

Akron and Georgia

Richard "Dick" Joseph Kozesky passed away February 26, 2019. Richard was born July 12, 1934 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Kathryn Kozesky.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Krissann Torok and sister, Doris Muck. He is survived by his wife, Ina; grandchildren, Julian and Summer Torok; sisters, Catherine Migden (Ron) and Charlotte Zindle; nephews, Jeremy and Joshua Migden and Paul Zindle; nieces, Cheryl D'Ostroph, Amanda Migden Mills, and Heather Zindle.

Richard retired from Walton Hills Ford Plant with thirty-five years of service. He was an avid bowler, winning many tournaments. He retired to Georgia where he enjoyed spending time with his wife and pets, while taking in the lovely scenes of the mountains and lake from his home.

We wish to thank Carol Ina Ramsak and Erma Taylor for taking such compassionate care of Richard during his struggle with cancer.

The memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
