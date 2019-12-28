Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:45 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
6462 Ridge Rd
Sharon Center, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Joseph Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Joseph Rodgers Obituary
Richard Joseph Rodgers, age 73, died at his home on December 20, 2019. Rick was a life-long Akron area resident and a 1964 graduate of Buchtel High School. Rick joined the Akron Fire Department in 1972 and retired in 1997. Rick will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan; children, Denice Ryan (Timothy), Charles Dennison, Richard F. Rodgers, Brian Dennison (Jodie), Jennifer Hein (Brian), Tracy Rodgers; grandchildren, Thomas Gordon (Kalen), Jordan Rodgers, Courtney Hine (Ryan), Charley Dennison (Fred), Nathan Rodgers (Maddy), Kaitlin Dennison (Steve), Mackenzie Ryan, Rachael Ryan, Cody Hein (Wendy), Chase Rodgers, Alexis Bogdan, Emily Dennison, Maurice Allen, Casey Rodgers, Mia Rodgers, Joseph Rodgers; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Humphrys, James Rodgers (Li), Pamela Clelland (Tommy), Beverly Summers (James); aunt, Elizabeth Zahab; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine (Kalial) Rodgers; and his brother, John "Bud" Rodgers. Rick's family wishes to thank Dr. Weiquan Lu, Dr. Susan Hong, and the staff at Akron General 5400 Unit, MICU, CVICU, and the Radiation Oncology Unit for their compassionate care. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Last Alarm service at 7:45 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral services with The Reverend Thomas Fox presiding will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Rd, Sharon Center, OH 44274 at 10 a.m. Burial at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park will be private. Per Rick's request, memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. To view Rick's full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now