Richard Joseph Rodgers, age 73, died at his home on December 20, 2019. Rick was a life-long Akron area resident and a 1964 graduate of Buchtel High School. Rick joined the Akron Fire Department in 1972 and retired in 1997. Rick will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan; children, Denice Ryan (Timothy), Charles Dennison, Richard F. Rodgers, Brian Dennison (Jodie), Jennifer Hein (Brian), Tracy Rodgers; grandchildren, Thomas Gordon (Kalen), Jordan Rodgers, Courtney Hine (Ryan), Charley Dennison (Fred), Nathan Rodgers (Maddy), Kaitlin Dennison (Steve), Mackenzie Ryan, Rachael Ryan, Cody Hein (Wendy), Chase Rodgers, Alexis Bogdan, Emily Dennison, Maurice Allen, Casey Rodgers, Mia Rodgers, Joseph Rodgers; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Humphrys, James Rodgers (Li), Pamela Clelland (Tommy), Beverly Summers (James); aunt, Elizabeth Zahab; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine (Kalial) Rodgers; and his brother, John "Bud" Rodgers. Rick's family wishes to thank Dr. Weiquan Lu, Dr. Susan Hong, and the staff at Akron General 5400 Unit, MICU, CVICU, and the Radiation Oncology Unit for their compassionate care. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Last Alarm service at 7:45 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral services with The Reverend Thomas Fox presiding will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Rd, Sharon Center, OH 44274 at 10 a.m. Burial at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park will be private. Per Rick's request, memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. To view Rick's full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019