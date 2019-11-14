|
|
Richard K. "Dick" Montgomery Sr., 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family November 9, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Kirby and Etta Faye (Cyphert) Montgomery, was an East High School graduate and earned a bachelor's degree from The University of Akron, graduating Summa Cum Laude. He was also a proud Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Dick was president and CEO of R.K. Montgomery & Associates, an award-winning restaurant kitchen designer and installer, working on local iconic eating establishments along with restaurants on Put-in-Bay and Florida. He was an active member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church and belonged to the East High Alumni Association, serving on the 60-plus reunion luncheon committee. He was also a past member of The Rotary and the Akron-area Restaurant Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Sylvia. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ruth Ann; sons, Richard Jr. (Michelle) and Mark (Kimberly); grandchildren, Kelly (J.R.) Borchers, Erin (Dan) Sayre, Brittaney (Jacob) Beatty, Madison, Jacob and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Dylan (Kristen) McDonald, Will and Verda Borchers, William and Lilyana Beatty, and Zeno Sayre; great-great grandchildren, Salem and Rose McDonald; and brothers, Don and Bill (Alice) Montgomery. Calling hours will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m. at Family of Faith UMC, 800 E. Market St., Rev. Ron Shultz and Rev. George Lee officiating with calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial with military honors at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Family of Faith UMC or East High Alumni Association. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019