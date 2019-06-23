Richard L.



Burger, Jr.



June 25, 1934



June 16, 2019



Richard Lawrence Burger, Jr., 84 years old, died peacefully in the company of his loving wife, Shirley May Burger (Suffolk) on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Richard was a long time Jehovah's Witness serving side by side along with his wife Shirley, and was currently serving as a congregation elder in the Bath, Ohio congregation. Both Richard and Shirley firmly believed in the Bible's promise of their being reunited in the very near future when Jehovah God resurrects him back to life on earth as he assures His faithful servants through the Holy Scriptures.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lawrence, Sr. and Edna Leone Burger of Akron and his brother James Burger of Denison, Texas. Besides his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his three children, Michelle (Glen) Buelow of Copley, Richard Burger III of Cuyahoga Falls, Eric (Tami) Burger of Ravenna and grandson Brandon Burger of Cuyahoga Falls. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Ethel Dority of Copley, sisters-in-law Cindy Snow of Cuyahoga Falls, Nancy Rose of Jacksonville, Florida and Ellen Burger of Denison, Texas, as well as nieces, nephews and countless other close friends. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, vacationing at the beach, fishing and most importantly sharing his faith with others.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Stow Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4092 Darrow Rd., Stow, Ohio 44224, with Wayne Vanaman, Sr. officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Jehovah's Witnesses at JW.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary