Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Richard L. Kisela passed away peacefully at City Hospital on Thursday, June 12, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes and kidney failure. He was welcomed into the loving arms of his mother, Sophia, and his cherished Alfalfa and Darla, as well as many other loving family and friends.

Richard was born on July 3, 1957 and grew up in Medina before moving to Stow, Texas, California and finally back to Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Nancy; father, Richard Patrick Kisela; brother, James (Beth) Kisela; sister, Mary Ann (Dennis) Brazelton; sister-in-law, Susan; and the nieces and nephews he loved so much Erin, Hayley, Marissa, Joshua, Justin and Kevin. He also leaves to mourn a wonderful host of family and friends.

Richard was the ultimate people person; he never met a stranger and always lit up a room when he walked in. He had a huge heart and truly loved being surrounded by people. Until his illness got in the way, you could always find him on the golf course or making certain his yard was in perfect condition.

Family will receive friends and family on Thursday, June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at 7pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
