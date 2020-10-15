affectionately known as Jacob II, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, October 4, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Jacob graduated from Akron East High and was employed by Akron General Tire and Rubber Company. He moved to Fairfax, Virginia in the early nineties to be with his children. Jacob loved his children with all his heart and his family meant everything to him. He talked with his children every day. He loved the Lord and listening to traditional gospel music and shared the Word of the Lord whenever possible. His favorite pastimes were watching sports and preparing delicious meals. Jacob was preceded in death by his parents, Harper McClenic, Sr. and Louise Veal McClenic, sister Eloise McClenic, brother David McClenic (Bridgette); and son, Richard McClenic, Jr. Remaining to celebrate his life are his brother, Harper A. McClenic (Sue) of Detroit, Michigan; children: Dennis McClenic (Denise) of Haslett, Texas; and Nicole McClenic of Fairfax, Virginia; grandsons, Oscar Adkins McClenic and Miguel da Silva Costa of Texas; nieces and nephews, David Juster, Carmen Culver, Samantha Wade (Jason), Brandee Wilkinson (Damarcus); Angelo McClenic (Felicia); Kevin McClenic; Mark Anthony McClenic (Tanya); and Marcus McClenic (Tracy); former spouse and lifelong friend Patricia McClenic of Fairfax, Virginia; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Visitation and viewing will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home 1158 South Arlington Street, Akron, OH 44306 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11 - 1 p.m. followed by Graveside service at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jacob II to St. Jude Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org
To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
