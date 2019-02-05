|
Richard "Dick" L. Meadows
Richard "Dick" Meadows, age 84, of Canal Fulton, passed away Feb. 1, 2019.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen; He is survived by two sons, Kevin and Rick; four granddaughters and numerous great-grandchildren.
He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He made friends everywhere he went. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:30 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with Calling Hours from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VFW which Richard was a lifetime member; Firestone VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019