Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Richard "Dick" L. Meadows

Richard "Dick" Meadows, age 84, of Canal Fulton, passed away Feb. 1, 2019.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen; He is survived by two sons, Kevin and Rick; four granddaughters and numerous great-grandchildren.

He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He made friends everywhere he went. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:30 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with Calling Hours from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VFW which Richard was a lifetime member; Firestone VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
