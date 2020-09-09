1/1
Richard L. Prather
THEN AND NOW Richard L. "Dick" Prather, 90, went home to be with the Lord September 7, 2020. Born in Palmyra, Ohio to the late Harley O. and Osa J. (Riddle) Prather, Dick was an Army veteran of the Korean War, retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the Barberton Bible Holiness Church. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy; children, Gary (Cheryl), Theresa (Kenneth) Abrams and Neil (Heather); eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Per Dick's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service with military honors will be conducted by Rev. Jeral W. Davis at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
