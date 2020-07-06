Richard "Richie" L. Skolnik, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by family. A resident of Norton for 60 years and a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1970. He retired from Norton City Schools in 1999 where he taught Auto Body for 20 years. Richie truly enjoyed his 20 years building a cabin in Southern Ohio, using his bobcat, which he lovingly referred to as "Bob". He loved spending time with his grandchildren, building play houses and "Grammie Land", hunting with friends and working with his hands. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence; survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne; daughters, Angie (Chuck) Prager and Angie (Chris) Inks; grandchildren, Emma, Mya and Andrew; brother, Chuck (Annette) Skolnik; beloved dog, "Artemis"; along with other relatives and friends. Richie's family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7th from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Chaplin Anthony Burwell officiating. Due to the current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.