Richard L. Stewart, 87, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Sherman, Ohio on April 11, 1933, he moved to Doylestown in 1979 residing there for 20 years and has been a resident of Florida the last 20 years. Richard retired from PPG Industries with 23 years of service and was a member of PPG 20 Year Club. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel Stewart; three brothers; two sisters; daughter, Cindy Smith; two infant children; grandson, Aubrey Moore IV and son-in-law, Larry Robertson. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Winifred; children, Kathy Robertson, Richard (Mary) Stewart, Bonnie (Patrick) Conway and Nancy (Howard) Wells; nine grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl (Janice) Stewart and Roy (Sandra) Stewart; sister, Wanda (Donnie) Hollinger; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard's funeral service will be held Friday, June 26th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed