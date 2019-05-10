Home

Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church
Doraville, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church
Doraville, GA
Richard Laughlin McBane Obituary
Richard

Laughlin McBane

Richard Laughlin McBane, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home in Lilburn, Ga. after a struggle with Alzheimer's.

Richard was born on August 17, 1935 to John L. and Mary (Russell) McBane in Salineville, Ohio. He received degrees from Hiram College and Michigan State University and retired after a long career as a reporter and editorial writer at the Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal. He served for many years as an elder in the United Presbyterian Church, the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA), at Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, and also as Moderator of the PCA Presbytery of the Ascension.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilynn (Morton) McBane; sons, Lachlan (Cheryl) McBane of Lilburn and Roderick (Cynthia) McBane of Pearland, Texas; grandchildren, Sean, Huell, Liam, Dorothy, William and Connor McBane; and great-granddaughter, Fiona McBane.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. The funeral service will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m., with burial at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019
