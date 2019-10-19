Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Following Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Ingham


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Ingham Obituary
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Richard "Rick" L. Ingham, age 58, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness and sudden, but peaceful passing surrounded by family. Rick was born October 11, 1960 in Akron, Ohio and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from East High School, class of 1979 from the automotive vocational program. Rick had a passion for working on and restoring classic Mopar muscle cars. He also enjoyed car shows, swap meets, drag racing, and just spending time with family and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Ingham of Pottstown, Pa., and step-father George Tatum of Burgaw, N.C. He is survived by his mother, Alice Tatum (nee Jennings); brother, Mark Tatum; sister, Sheryl Gessner and brother-in-law, Michael Gessner; uncle, Ronald Jennings Jr.; and aunt, Kathy Jennings, all of Akron, Ohio. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service immediately following at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave, Akron, OH 44302. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now