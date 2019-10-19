|
|
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Richard "Rick" L. Ingham, age 58, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness and sudden, but peaceful passing surrounded by family. Rick was born October 11, 1960 in Akron, Ohio and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from East High School, class of 1979 from the automotive vocational program. Rick had a passion for working on and restoring classic Mopar muscle cars. He also enjoyed car shows, swap meets, drag racing, and just spending time with family and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Ingham of Pottstown, Pa., and step-father George Tatum of Burgaw, N.C. He is survived by his mother, Alice Tatum (nee Jennings); brother, Mark Tatum; sister, Sheryl Gessner and brother-in-law, Michael Gessner; uncle, Ronald Jennings Jr.; and aunt, Kathy Jennings, all of Akron, Ohio. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service immediately following at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave, Akron, OH 44302. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019