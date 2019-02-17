Richard Lee Loftis



Rick Loftis, 57, of Green passed away February 14, 2019. He was born September 25, 1961 in Akron to Joan and the late Robert Loftis. Rick loved his family and spending time with his kids. He looked forward to becoming a "gramps" this coming July. Rick also loved the many years he spent riding his Harley. He was a helpful and generous man with a very kind heart. We take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his son and father in heaven.



Besides his dad, Rick was preceded in death by his son, Joseph. He is survived by daughter, Jacqueline (Joe) Donley; brother, Kenneth Loftis; nephew, Cody Loftis; former wife and friend, Lori Loftis-Lockhart; as well as many other friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. Glenn Rogers, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



