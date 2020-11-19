1/1
Richard Lee Marecek
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Marecek passed away peacefully in the morning hours of November 14th, 2020. He died of Covid-19 which he contracted after undergoing an emergency surgery which left him susceptible to the virus. Rich was born on April 17th, 1946 in North Little Rock, Arkansas. His beloved parents were Elsie Mae and Roman Sylvester. Rich looked up to his older brother, Raymond, and followed him everywhere, "it was as if he'd hung the moon," his mother would say. Their childhood was filled with peanut butter & pickle sandwiches and neighborhood ball games. His family instilled values of kindheartedness, devotion to the church, a strong work ethic, and a joy for well-earned recreation. Rich attended Catholic High School and Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tennessee where he studied mathematics and early computer programming. There, he met his first wife, Rickie, and had two children, Leigh and Roman. Rich worked for Bell Labs-frequently contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense-which required him to move his family to strange and far-away places like North Dakota and the island of Kjwajalein in the Marshall Islands. Rickie and Rich separated, amicably, when the kids were still very young. Rich settled in Birmingham, Alabama at Bell South where-despite being a reserved man-he handily climbed the corporate ladder as a manager of large and high performing teams. He was a well-loved boss who made the daily grind of hundreds of his employees better in his various positions at Bell South, AT&T and, eventually, Alltel. Rich was a lifetime athlete who loved softball with his wilder friends (his team name was "Damifino" pronounced Damn-If-I-Know); golfing with his closest co-workers; and hiking with his dog on Oak Mountain. He even took up aerobics in the 1980s (and who didn't?!) as the lone man amidst dozens of women, who were charmed by his gentle demeanor and dedication. Everywhere he went, he brought a soft-spoken kindness and quiet interest in others. While at AT&T, he met and married his wife of over 35 years, Nancy, to whom he was completely devoted. Together they eventually relocated to Stow, Ohio as Rich took what would be his last position in management. In retirement, Rich continued to spring out of bed to enjoy his morning coffee and Sudoku. According to Nancy, he took the task of solving puzzles as seriously as any job. And on the weekends, he watched his favorite team-the Arkansas Razorbacks- which he'd later deconstruct, play-by-play, with his brother, Ray, on their weekly Sunday night calls. No matter where he lived, Arkansas was always his home. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marecek, who resides in Stow, Ohio, as well as, his brother Ray Marecek and his wife, Teresa, who live in Sherwood, Arkansas, three nieces, who live in Arizona. His daughter, Leigh Marz, lives in Kensington, California with her husband, Michael, and daughter, Ava Zahara. His son, Roman Mars, resides in the neighboring town of Berkeley, California with his twin boys Mazlo and Carver. He also leaves behind his loyal, yellow lab, Charlie. Rich's gentle presence on this earth will be missed. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Smith North Little Rock Funeral home, 1921 Main St, in North Little Rock. Funeral will be Friday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in NLR. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Richard Marecek be sent to Guiding Eyes For The Blind (www. GuidingEyes.org). State of AR COVID-19 directives: Face coverings required. Maintain social distancing. Online guestbook www.SmithFamilyCares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church in NLR
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
1921 N. Main St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
501-758-1170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved