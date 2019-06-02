Richard Lee Talley



Richard Lee Talley passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson, Ohio, on April 18, 2019.



He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 30, 1927, the son of Atwell Lowell Talley and Rose Alice Griffith. He had two younger siblings, brother, Jerry Talley (deceased) and sister, Patti Shipley. Upon graduation from high school Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force, and was a sergeant in the occupation forces in Germany at the end of World War II. He served again during the Korean War as a lieutenant in the Pentagon. On December 15, 1950, he married Ruth Purinton whom he met on a blind date. They were happily married for 63 years until Ruth passed away in 2013. In 1950, Richard also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and worked as an industrial engineer, first with General Electric and then with Bloom Engineering until his retirement as district manager in Bloom's Cleveland office. Richard moved to Hudson, Ohio in 1969. He and Ruth are the parents of Mary Erekson, twins: David and Douglas Talley, Joanne Gsellman and John Talley. He is survived by 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. An avid reader, his interests included auto mechanics, model airplanes, wood working, and home repair. Raised Episcopalian, he served on parish vestry and was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson where he enjoyed many warm and engaging friendships.



A military salute and internment service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson at 10 a.m. on June 8, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. and a reception with light refreshments.