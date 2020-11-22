1/1
Richard Leo Costilow
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Richard Leo "Dick" Costilow, Jr. was born on November 12, 1948 and passed away on November 18, 2020 following a brief illness. A kind, loving and generous man he was always the "life of the party" and loved to be surrounded by family and friends. A life resident of the Akron/Cuyahoga Falls area, Dick was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, volunteering to serve in Vietnam. He began his career with General Tire and eventually became a part-owner and founder of Bedell-Kraus Flexographic Rubber where he worked for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Richard, Sr. and Lucille (DeRose) Costilow; sister, Rosalie (Bob) Kleckner and sister in-law, Rebecca Costilow; he is survived by his loving daughters, Rosalie (Brian) Gregory and Renee Costilow; brother, Carmine Costilow; special "son", Mikey Cassenheiser; many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial calling will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and asks that you raise a toast to our beloved Dick. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
