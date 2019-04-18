Richard M. Fike



NEW FRANKLIN --Richard M. Fike, 77, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019.



Dick was born in Akron on August 10, 1941 to the late Herschel and Anne Fike. He attended Garfield High School and worked for Akron Standard Mold as a tool and die maker, holding a patent in that industry. Dick was very good at working with his hands. He enjoyed building model airplanes and he loved animals.



In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Ann. He is survived by his children, Christine, Richard, and Terence Fike and Elaine (Kirk) Henry; grandchildren: Persophone Duffy, and Richard S., Benjamin, and Morgin Fike, Winston Henry, as well as many great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will take place on Saturday April 20, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends before the funeral, starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dick's memory to Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue P.O. Box 67166 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44222-7166.