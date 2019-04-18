Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Fike


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard M. Fike Obituary
Richard M. Fike

NEW FRANKLIN --Richard M. Fike, 77, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019.

Dick was born in Akron on August 10, 1941 to the late Herschel and Anne Fike. He attended Garfield High School and worked for Akron Standard Mold as a tool and die maker, holding a patent in that industry. Dick was very good at working with his hands. He enjoyed building model airplanes and he loved animals.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Ann. He is survived by his children, Christine, Richard, and Terence Fike and Elaine (Kirk) Henry; grandchildren: Persophone Duffy, and Richard S., Benjamin, and Morgin Fike, Winston Henry, as well as many great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday April 20, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends before the funeral, starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dick's memory to Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue P.O. Box 67166 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44222-7166. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now