COPLEY -- Richard M. Misanko, 72, passed away September 25, 2020 at his home. Richard was born April 2, 1948 to Robert and Mary (Sveda) Misanko in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School and was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from RM Associates. He was a long time and active member of the Jednota Branch 553 and the American Legion Copley Post 473. Richard was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years. Having received his Eagle Scout badge as a young man, He was awarded the District Award of Merit (a District level award) and Silver Beaver Award (a Council level award) and the American Legion Square Knot Award. Preceded by parents and brother, Robert F. Jr. he is survived by siblings, Jeannie Miller, Joann Misanko and Edward (Carol) Misanko; nieces and nephews, Tony (Susan) and Mark (Tammy) Misanko, Lisa Rutherford, Michelle (Patrick) Dunn, Jennifer (Scott) Snead, Jamie Misanko and Ally Misanko. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1034 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224.