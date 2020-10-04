1/1
Richard M. Misanko
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COPLEY -- Richard M. Misanko, 72, passed away September 25, 2020 at his home. Richard was born April 2, 1948 to Robert and Mary (Sveda) Misanko in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School and was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from RM Associates. He was a long time and active member of the Jednota Branch 553 and the American Legion Copley Post 473. Richard was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years. Having received his Eagle Scout badge as a young man, He was awarded the District Award of Merit (a District level award) and Silver Beaver Award (a Council level award) and the American Legion Square Knot Award. Preceded by parents and brother, Robert F. Jr. he is survived by siblings, Jeannie Miller, Joann Misanko and Edward (Carol) Misanko; nieces and nephews, Tony (Susan) and Mark (Tammy) Misanko, Lisa Rutherford, Michelle (Patrick) Dunn, Jennifer (Scott) Snead, Jamie Misanko and Ally Misanko. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1034 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved