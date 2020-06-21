Richard M. Richards
Richard "Rich" M. Richards, 71, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Rich was a Barberton native and lived his entire life here. He was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1968 and was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. Rich worked in the grocery business from A&P to Giant Eagle. Preceded in death by his mother, Barb; grandparents, Anna and Michael; brother, Joey Richards and many other family members. Rich is survived by his wife of 49 years, Becky; daughter, Renee; son, Jeff and "son", Daryl Magno; brothers, John (Terri), Michael and Dennis Lancaster; sister-in-law, Joann Richards; grandchildren, Sean, Emma, Kaitlynn, Lillian, Scarlette and Karson; along with many nieces and nephews. Following Rich's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memories and condolences may be sent to the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 or www.campfield-hickman-collier.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
