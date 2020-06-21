Richard "Rich" M. Richards, 71, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Rich was a Barberton native and lived his entire life here. He was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1968 and was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. Rich worked in the grocery business from A&P to Giant Eagle. Preceded in death by his mother, Barb; grandparents, Anna and Michael; brother, Joey Richards and many other family members. Rich is survived by his wife of 49 years, Becky; daughter, Renee; son, Jeff and "son", Daryl Magno; brothers, John (Terri), Michael and Dennis Lancaster; sister-in-law, Joann Richards; grandchildren, Sean, Emma, Kaitlynn, Lillian, Scarlette and Karson; along with many nieces and nephews. Following Rich's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memories and condolences may be sent to the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 or www.campfield-hickman-collier.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.