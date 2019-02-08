|
Richard Marstellar
Richard Marstellar, 72, of Akron, Ohio, passed away January 31, 2019 after a short illness.
Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran.
He was preceded in death by father, Richard and mother, Elsie.
Richard is survived by his sisters, Susie (Roger) Humberson, and Laura (David) Balinski, Tina (Charles) Coble; and also by six children, nine grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be held. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019