Richard McDuffie Obituary
Richard "Pete" McDuffie Jr.

Richard "Pete" McDuffie, Jr., 41, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He enjoyed doing paranormal investigations, was a Dallas Cowboys fan and loved spending quality time with his two boys. He was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Richard L. McDuffie, Sr. and four grandparents. He is survived by his loving mother, Linda Higgins (Roger Higgins); sister, Lora McDuffie (Branden Lucien); his children, Kian and Maverick McDuffie; niece, AshLynn McDuffie; brother, John Higgins; best friend, Jeremy Gould; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Richard's wishes were to be cremated with no service. A celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
