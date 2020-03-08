|
|
Richard (Rick) Michael Mueller, Jr., 73, passed away at his home in DeLand, FL, on February 24, 2020. Rick was born in 1946 in Wadsworth, OH, to Richard M. and Maxine Dowd Mueller, Sr. He grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, and graduated from St. Vincent's High School (now St. Vincent's/St. Mary's) in Akron. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and did master's work in psychology at Kent State University. He served in the Army for six years as a Captain, helicopter pilot, and interpreter of Hanoi dialect Vietnamese during his tour of duty in Vietnam. He worked for geotechnical engineering firms in Akron and Columbia, SC until his retirement. He married Carolyn Biltz Mueller, Ph.D., in 1989. They moved to DeLand, FL in 1999. He is survived by his wife; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Biltz Paul; nephews, Neal, Nevin, and Nikhil Paul. Rick loved driving, touring, and showing his BMWs, and his standard poodles, Duke and Tina. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020