Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Church of-Nazarene
1057 Triplett Blvd
Akron, OH 44306
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Michael Sutter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Michael Sutter Obituary
Richard Michael Sutter

Richard Michael Sutter, 69, of Baltimore, Md., passed away March 17, at Akron General Hospital. He was surrounded by family as he went to meet his Lord. He worked at General Tire of Akron, Ohio for many years, as well as Ukazoo and Discover Books. He recently retired.

He is survived by ex-wife, Ruth; children, Tienne, Angela, Cherilyn, Robert, Vincent, Justin, Aymarie, and JD; and siblings, Iris, Shirley, Janette, Lorraine, Lou, Karen, Carol, and Sarah.

Calling hours are 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Arlington Nazarene Church, 1057 Triplett Blvd. in Akron. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arlington Nazarene Church Youth Group.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.