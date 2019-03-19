|
Richard Michael Sutter
Richard Michael Sutter, 69, of Baltimore, Md., passed away March 17, at Akron General Hospital. He was surrounded by family as he went to meet his Lord. He worked at General Tire of Akron, Ohio for many years, as well as Ukazoo and Discover Books. He recently retired.
He is survived by ex-wife, Ruth; children, Tienne, Angela, Cherilyn, Robert, Vincent, Justin, Aymarie, and JD; and siblings, Iris, Shirley, Janette, Lorraine, Lou, Karen, Carol, and Sarah.
Calling hours are 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Arlington Nazarene Church, 1057 Triplett Blvd. in Akron. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arlington Nazarene Church Youth Group.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019