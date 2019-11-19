|
|
April 5, 1934 - Nov. 17, 2019 Richard Miller, age 85, of Uniontown went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning November 17, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in Hutchinson, Kansas to Eli S. and Mary Kauffman Miller. Richard was a professional truck driver who accomplished the feat of driving more than 2 million accident free miles. Richard also served as the treasurer of his church for more than 30 years. He loved basketball, hunting, fishing, and playing table games with the family. He loved and supported his family, children, and grandchildren. He was a long time member of Bethany Mennonite Church. He is survived by his children, Dianne (David) Yoder of Montezuma, GA, Craig (Donita) Miller of Uniontown, and Jon (Wendy) Miller of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Neil, Evan, and Anne Yoder, Annette, Bryce, Nicole, and Danielle Miller, Seth Miller. The funeral service will be on November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bethany Mennonite Church, Hartville, OH. Viewing hours will be at the church on November 20 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019