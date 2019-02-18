Richard Milo Smith



Richard (Dick) Milo Smith passed away February 16, 2019 at The Arbors of Streetsboro Care Center. He was born September 27, 1933 at home on South Water Street in Kent, Ohio and was welcomed into the world by his parents Park and Ruth (Flanagan) Smith and fifteen brothers and sisters. Dick lived in Kent most of his life, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1953.



He leaves his wife of sixty-three years, Sylvia; daughters, Patti (Tom) Shanley and Pam (Alan) Siciliano of Kent; and son, Kevin (Anna) Smith of Marblehead, Ohio; his grandchildren (who knew him as Pop-o) were the love of his life, Crystal Shanley, Doug Shanley, Heather Siciliano, Heidi (Jon) Park, and April (Daniel) Miller. His great grandchildren, Jayden and Jacoby would always bring a smile to his face; along with Maverick who he unfortunately never had the chance to meet.



Dick's love of the road led him to spending his professional career as a salesman with Multi-Flow out of Cleveland for more than forty years while also sharing his passion for the open road with his kids/grandkids as they were learning how to drive from the man himself. Dick would spend most of his downtime with family; whether traveling to visit loved ones both near and far, enjoying their summer home for nearly fifty years at Bass Haven (Marblehead, Ohio), and on Sunday's you would find Dick cheering on his favorite sports; Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and NASCAR Racing.



Dick is survived by his sisters, Rita Moore of Florida, Jane Thomas of Kent; and brother Thomas (Norma) of Ravenna. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth May, Ruth Ambrose, Lutie Mae Burrell, Virginia Gathings, Paula Hauseman, Dorothy Moore, Roseann Maurer and brothers, William Smith, Park Smith, Robert Smith, and James Smith; sister-in-law, Joan Smith; and brother-in-law, Charles Maurer. He was very proud of his family which also included many, many nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Over the past four and a half years the wonderful staff at The Arbors of Streetsboro has been his extended family, especially his Angels in the 500 unit.



Calling hours will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 20th. Interment will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. In leu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Richard Milo Smith to the Arbors at Streetsboro Dementia Care Unit, 1645 Maplewood Drive, Streetsboro, OH 44241.