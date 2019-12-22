|
|
Richard Moore Bordenkircher, age 80, passed from this world of Alzheimer's on December 19, 2019. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on May 29, 1939 to Paul (Bernard) and Jennie (nÃ©e Moore) Bordenkircher. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Susan (nÃ©e Ford); children, Circe Hartman (Luke), Betsy Brown and Rich Bordenkircher; grandchildren, Cassie and Ariel Geesey, Gabe Hartman, Jake and Hannah Bordenkircher; sister, Pat of California and brother, Bud of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved Porsches, racing his Triumph Spitfire at Nelson's Ledges and boating on Lake Erie. After building a home in Randolph, he and his family enjoyed living in the country for 40 years. After retiring from Trumbull Correctional Institution and Akron Video, he and Sue moved to Savannah and enjoyed volunteering and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and delighted in telling jokes. At his request, his body was donated to NEOMED. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "You Shined Your Light and Made Us See."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019