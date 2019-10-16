Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME
99 West Aurora Road
Northfield Center, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME
99 West Aurora Road
Northfield Center, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD MURRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD MURRAY Obituary
Richard Dick Murray Richard "Dick" Murray, age 90, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 after a long and full life. Beloved husband of the late Betty Kveta (nee Malik) and Ethel Jean (nee Brown); loving father of Raymond (Melissa) Murray and Louise (Robert) Hookway; dear stepfather of Diane (Walter DeClerek) Alavi, Nancy (Mark) Peterhansen and Jim (Becky) Bidelman; brother of Thomas (Victoria) Murray, Robert (Mary) Murray and the late Mary and Carol Murray; brother-in-law of Jack Brown and Eleanor Cummings; loving grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and great-uncle of many. Friends will be received for a memorial gathering 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 West Aurora Road (Rt. 82, One Mile West of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH (330) 468-1443 where a memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now