|
|
Richard Dick Murray Richard "Dick" Murray, age 90, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 after a long and full life. Beloved husband of the late Betty Kveta (nee Malik) and Ethel Jean (nee Brown); loving father of Raymond (Melissa) Murray and Louise (Robert) Hookway; dear stepfather of Diane (Walter DeClerek) Alavi, Nancy (Mark) Peterhansen and Jim (Becky) Bidelman; brother of Thomas (Victoria) Murray, Robert (Mary) Murray and the late Mary and Carol Murray; brother-in-law of Jack Brown and Eleanor Cummings; loving grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and great-uncle of many. Friends will be received for a memorial gathering 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 West Aurora Road (Rt. 82, One Mile West of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH (330) 468-1443 where a memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019