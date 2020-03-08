|
Richard N. Clapp, 70, died March 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula, and their daughters, Jennifer and Amanda. The only child of Norma and Harry Clapp, Dick was raised in Niles, Ohio. He was a 1971 Hiram College graduate. He received his Master of Education from Kent State University in 1976 and his Doctorate of Philosophy from Kent State University in 1993. Dick was a lifelong educator; helping children realize their potential was his calling. He began his career in the Jefferson Public Schools as a history teacher and coach in 1971. In 1977, Dick moved to the Streetsboro Public Schools where he served 10 years in school administration: first as Assistant Principal; then Principal; and, finally, Assistant Superintendent. His career in public education culminated with his 13 year tenure as the Superintendent of the Woodridge Local School District in Ohio. He took pride in seeing the Woodridge kindergarten class of 1987 graduate as seniors in 1999. From 2000 until his death, Dick served as President of Neola, Inc., an Ohio company that helps school districts nationwide develop their institutional policies. His leadership at Neola, Inc. allowed him to implement his belief that, by putting children first, schools succeed. He considered Neola, Inc. his professional legacy. Dick was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed the time he and Paula spent at their Florida home. At the end of most days, he could be found quietly playing a few holes of golf after dinner. While his daughters were young, Dick enjoyed the family's vacations each year in Ocean City, New Jersey. Later in life, he developed a passion for travel, taking several trips a year with his wife and daughters. Dick loved exploring new places but returned each year to visit his two favorite cities: Paris, France and Seattle, Washington. Above all else, Dick was a devoted husband and father who continually practiced his mantra of "family first." Daily he reminded "his girls" how much he loved them with small acts of kindness. He will be greatly missed by his wife and daughters who loved him dearly in return. A celebration of Richard's life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Country Club, 1325 Graham Road, Silver Lake, Ohio, 44224. THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS, rather they would appreciate donations for heart and vascular research made to The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020