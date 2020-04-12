Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Richard N. Huckels


1954 - 2020
Richard N. Huckels Obituary
Rick Huckels, 65, of Green passed away April 4, 2020. He was born November 30, 1954 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to the late Carl Huckels and Elsie (Jack) Oldaker. Rick graduated from Kenmore High School and worked for 43 years in retail with Sparkle Market, Apples and Giant Eagle. Rick had a passion for cars and loved taking his 1978 Dodge Lil Red Express to area car shows. Above all Rick loved spending time with his family and friends. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Janet; son, Devin (Jessica) Huckels; sister, Kathleen Steiner; brother, Jeffrey Oldaker; nephews, Jason and Shawn (Gianoula) Steiner; cousin and close friend, John (Sherry) Kennedy; as well as many other loving friends and family. Due to the current pandemic and Rick's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Please keep the entire Huckels family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
