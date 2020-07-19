1/1
Richard N. Renwick Sr.
Richard N. Renwick Sr., age 93 of Mogadore, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Moose. Richard retired from Parker Hannifin after over 40 years of service, and he loved fishing and his flowers. Preceded in death by his son, Ronald, he is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia; children, Richard (Deborah), Kathryn (Jerry) Roepke, Kristine Holloway, Karen (Rick) Marietta and Robert (Patti); daughter-in-law, Jackie Renwick; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20 at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Pastor Eric Kluth officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 19, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
