Richard N. Renwick Sr., age 93 of Mogadore, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Moose. Richard retired from Parker Hannifin after over 40 years of service, and he loved fishing and his flowers. Preceded in death by his son, Ronald, he is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia; children, Richard (Deborah), Kathryn (Jerry) Roepke, Kristine Holloway, Karen (Rick) Marietta and Robert (Patti); daughter-in-law, Jackie Renwick; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20 at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Pastor Eric Kluth officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com