DEERFIELD - Richard P. "Paulie" Allshouse, 38, died October 9, 2020. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, he was a lifetime area resident and had been employed with Carpenters Local 285. Paulie loved being outdoors, and was a very kindhearted person, and would help anyone. He is survived by his children, who meant everything to him, Mary Allshouse and Richie Haas; his dog, Izzy; parents, Richard and Sandra Allshouse; sisters, Samantha Bowles and Jeanada (Lester) Davis; grandfather, Darrell Digman; nephews, Kalvin and Devin Davis, Dustin, Darrell Jay, Robert and Ryan Rakic. Services will be private. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)