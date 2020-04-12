|
Richard Bair (5/15/1930 to 4/9/2020) went home to the Lord suddenly from congestive heart failure with his wife Connie and daughter Jennie at his side. An Akron native, he was a 1949 Buchtel and 1957 Kent State graduate, Korea veteran, Addressograph top 100 salesman and owned several businesses including antique and beauty shops and restaurants The Dog House & KFC. With a gift for mechanics, he piloted planes, raced cars and was an avid classic car collector. He had a devoted wife, Connie, adoring daughter, Jennie and three grandchildren who loved "Baba's" silly faces and nicknames. He was outgoing, friendly and loyal. He was preceded in death by his dad Paul, mother Mary and brother Jack Bair. Richard is survived by his wife, Connie Bair; daughter, Jennie Willis (Nate) and grandchildren, Sophie, Ethan and Hannah and dear friends, David Kaltenbach and Bruce Rockwell. Due to the coronavirus, a private service was held under the direction of Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020