|
|
1932 - 2019 Richard P. Emich, age 87, was called home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019, at home in Columbus. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 10, 1932, to the late William and Elizabeth (nee Wenhart) Emich. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Marcella (nee Popowitch) and six siblings. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Emich, Richele (Joe) Sharn, Michele (Don) Gage, Rick (Diane) Emich and Tammy (Chad) Morrison; his grandchildren, Kathryn (Preston) Tischer, Amy Richele Sharn, Daniel Gage, Emily Lyn Morrison, Abigail Emich, Alexander Emich and Brenton Morrison; great-grandchild, Morgan Tischer; brothers and sisters, Bob, Al, Marilyn, Jerry, Ted, Emilie, and Evelyn. Richard served in the Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star medal for valor. Richard and Marcella raised their children in Akron and ran their family business, the B-K Root Beer Drive In. He was also a bus driver for the Revere School District. They retired and relocated to Columbus in 2013, where Richard was active in the Whetstone HS Athletic Booster Club and enjoyed gardening, family, and friends. His family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43230, where his funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors, to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019