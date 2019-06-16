|
|
Richard P.
"Rick" Simmons
Richard P. "Rick" Simmons, 61, of Canal Fulton died unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. Rick was born January 10, 1958 in Akron, to the late Robert P. and Betty J. (Fenwick) Simmons and had been a life resident of the area.
He was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic and was an avid sports and music fan. Rick volunteered at Echoing Ridge and attended The Chapel, North Canton.
Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by brother, Jeffrey Simmons and nephew, Eian Simmons. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Decker) Simmons; brother, Bob (Anne) Simmons and sister, Cindy R. Estes; former sister-in-law, Pamela and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street, East (Rt. 93, Canal Fulton) with Jim Gindlesberger officiating and where friends may call one hour prior to services. Final Resting Place Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019