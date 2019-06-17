Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Richard P. Simmons

Richard P. Simmons Obituary
Richard P.

"Rick" Simmons

Richard P. "Rick" Simmons, 61, of Canal Fulton died unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.

Funeral Service TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street, East (Rt. 93, Canal Fulton) with Jim Gindlesberger officiating and where friends may call one hour prior to services. Final Resting Place Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 17, 2019
