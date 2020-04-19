|
|
Dick Ringler left this earth to join his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020, having lived a life that by his own admission far exceeded his expectations. He could often be heard telling others how blessed he felt to be in his 90's, having been married to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Ann, for nearly 70 years. Their relationship and dedication to one another is, and will continue to be, an inspiration to many. A lifelong resident of the area, Dick was born in Akron on February 25, 1928, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1948. He and Mary Ann raised their five children in Green, where they were members of the community and attendees of Maranatha and then Grace Bible Church. After retiring from a 30-year career with Anderson and OK Trucking Company in 1988, Dick had the opportunity to play polka and oldies music with his twin brother Bob and their friends. Dick was also a member of the Retired Teamsters Fellowship Club of Akron (Local 24) and served as president for two terms. In his older years, as it grew increasingly difficult for him to leave the house, you could find Dick happily sitting in his recliner with remote control in hand, watching the Indians, Cavs, Browns and Ohio State, intermixed with re-runs on the Game Show Network. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Gladys Ringler; twin brother, Robert (Bea) Ringler; son, John Ringler and daughter, Susan (Dan) Vorhies. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; son, David; daughters, Debra (Tim) Fry and Linda (Roger) Gainer; and brother-in-law, James Poth; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loved ones, and many friends. Due to the current pandemic a private family interment took place at Greenlawn Memorial Park and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to the City of Green Fire Dept., (make checks payable to GTFD, Inc.) 4200 Massillon Road, N. Canton, Ohio 44720 or to the Haven of Rest Ministries, PO Box 547, Akron, Ohio 44309-0547. Please keep the entire Ringler family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020