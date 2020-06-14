Richard Poling

Richard A. Poling, 59, of Munroe Falls, passed away on June 12, 2020. Born in Akron on October 22,1960, the son of the late Leon and Emma Poling. Richard recently resided at Helping Hands Group Home. Richard's permanent resident was with his sister, Ruby Ferguson and brother-in-law John Ferguson. Richard grew up attending The Summit DD both in Tallmadge and Cuyahoga Falls locations. He was active in many group activities through Community Connection and was involved in The Special Olympics. He admired the Munroe Falls EMTs, Police and Firemen. He had many special friendships with them. Richard was a man who loved to joke and tease people. He loved keys and anyone who knew him has contributed one to tens of keys, to his grand collection. Regardless of his disability he was always spreading love to everyone he met. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Poling. His survivors include his sisters, Ruby Ferguson and Ruth Richardson and Robin Poling; his brother-in-law, John; nephews, Joshua, Charles; nieces, Christina, Beth and Tammy; Richard leaves 3 grand-nephews and one grand-niece. Richard will be buried at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls, on June 16 with a graveside service at 1 p.m. The family suggests memorials be made to the family to support funeral expenses. Please visit Richard's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.