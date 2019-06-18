Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Park United Methodist Church
2308 24th St. SW,
Akron, OH
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Richard R. Shoemaker

Richard R. Shoemaker Obituary
Richard R. Shoemaker

Richard R. Shoemaker was called home June 13, 2019.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Going Home services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Park United Methodist Church, 2308 24th St. SW, Akron, Ohio 44314 with Pastor Steven Partridge officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 190 S. Maple St., Akron, Ohio 44302. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shoemaker family. Messages and memories of Richard can be shared at schlupucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019
