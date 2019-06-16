Richard R. Shoemaker



Richard R. Shoemaker was called home June 13, 2019. He was born June 20, 1929, in Thomas, W. Va. and was the youngest of sixteen children, to Alonzo and Florence (Colburn) Shoemaker.



He retired after 36 years with Ohio Bell as an inside repair tech.



He was a member of Park United Methodist Church for 46 years and a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served during the Korean conflict.



Preceded in death by his parents and siblings; he leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Eunice; daughter, Tonja Leidig; sons, Bradley (Sandy) and Steven; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



If you prayed, sent a card or called, we thank you. Special thanks to the wonderful people of Summa Hospice for their kindness and great care.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Going Home services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Park United Methodist Church, 2308 24th St. SW, Akron, Ohio 44314 with Pastor Steven Partridge officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 190 S. Maple St., Akron, Ohio 44302. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019