Richard "Dick" Ray Piercy







TOGETHER AGAIN



Richard Ray Piercy, """Dick", age 94, passed away on March 31, 2019, peacefully, with his family by his side.



He lived a long, happy, and healthy life, touched with a great sense of humor.



He was born on October 29, 1924 in Akron, the son of the late Lacy and Annie (nee Bivens) Piercy.



Dick was a World War II honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran and US Postal Service retiree.



Most importantly, Dick was a wonderful family man and was devoted to his late wife and surviving children, Michael (Wendy), Peggy, Patrick, and Timothy Piercy. He had a special relationship with his grandson, Matthew and found great joy and fun with his great-grandson, Cade.



His other survivors include more grandchildren, Joseph, Evan, and Nicole Piercy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Other than his parents; Richard was preceded in death by his wife, the former Joanne K. McGough, on August 27, 2017, they were united in marriage on May 7, 1954; and his sister, Mildred Joseph.



The family wishes to thank, Mary Kennedy and Meeka Dudley from Crossroads Hospice for the tender, loving care they gave to our father and grandfather, Dick, on his final day.



"God writes the Gospel not in the Bible alone, But also on trees, and in the flowers, clouds, and stars."



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Rev. Brian Nutt will celebrate Richard's life.



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019