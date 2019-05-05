Home

Richard Raymond Walling

Richard Raymond Walling, age 98, of Hudson, passed away April 2, 2019. He was beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee Kuhlman) and Eleanor (nee Geiger), loving father of Donald (Donna), William (Donna), and Ann Louise Walling; dear grandfather of Brian (Michelle), Kelly, Benjamin (Nikki), and Chelsea Walling, Melissa Rey, and Eleanor Down; great-grandfather of Shelby Walling, Emily and Sophie Rey, and brother of the late Robert E. and Elizabeth Walling, and Margaret L. Goss.

Richard served as Lieutenant (J.G.) in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

Friends will be received for a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, Ohio (330) 650-4181, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or to Friends of Hudson Parks, P.O. Box 941, Hudson, OH 44236. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
