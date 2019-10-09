Home

Toothman Funeral Home - Jacobsburg,
State Route 147 49484 O. R. & W. Station Rd.
Jacobsburg, OH 43933
(740) 686-2525
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Toothman Funeral Home - Jacobsburg,
State Route 147 49484 O. R. & W. Station Rd.
Jacobsburg, OH 43933
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Toothman Funeral Home - Jacobsburg,
State Route 147 49484 O. R. & W. Station Rd.
Jacobsburg, OH 43933
View Map
Richard Reitz Obituary
Richard T. "Dick" Reitz, 89, of Jacobsburg, OH died October 6, 2019 in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born July 23, 1930 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Emery E. Reitz and Florence Hartle Reitz. Dick was a millwright and a Catholic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Stolz Reitz; second wife, Orean G. Kelley Reitz; and son, Richard Reitz. Surviving are two stepchildren, Donna Glasgow and Frank Gustoff; two brothers, Robert and Jack Reitz; grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a niece. Visitation at Toothman Funeral Home in Jacobsburg on Friday from Noon until time of service at 2 p.m. with Father Dan Heusel officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobsburg Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
