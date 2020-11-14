Richie Cunningham, 56, departed this earth Saturday, November 7, 2020. His spirit and soul live on. Wherever he is we soon will be. His message was always Jesus Christ and the Word of God. If Richie knew you, you knew he loved you. If we have an assignment, his was to the young. He always counseled in a way that would give hope. His journey took him from I.C to St V. schools, then on to High Mill Church where he worked with the children and youth ministries. You may have met him at the Alive and Creation Christian festivals or from his disc jockey days at the Kenmore skating rink or Franklin Station or many Christian venues. His love was photography and he was never without a camera. Many will remember him from his family business: Acorn Rug, Carpet and Furniture Clng and Oriental Rug Services. He loved all of his customers like family. He belonged to everyone and was always filled with the joy of the Lord. His friends were too many to mention. He was preceded in death by his dad, Richard. He is survived by his loving and caring mother, Patsy; sisters, Chrisie (Ken) Kerwin, KIm (Bruce) Fisher; many nieces and nephews. He so appreciated all of you who continued to pray with him until God called him home. We trust in God and know Richie is happy. Thanks to all of you who walked this journey with him during the past two and a half years. Ps. 139:16 God knew us before we were formed in our mother's womb. He numbered our days and wrote them in His book. Facebook friends have written Richie's obituary. Open it and read. He was a walking epistle. Everyone knew him as someone they needed in their life and it was who he became for them. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions in Richie's name can be made to the Stephen A. Comunale Jr. Family Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 13805, Akron, Ohio 44333. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cunningham family. Messages and memories of Richie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.