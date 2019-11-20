|
|
Richard S. Ettinger, Sr. "Dick" 92, formerly of Chagrin Falls and most recently a 15 year resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Dick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served during the Korean War. He went on to work in the Lab at Chase Bag Co./Ivex for over 50 years. Dick was active in local politics and served as an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid woodworker, enjoyed baking, and loved spending time with his family. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, JoAnn (nee Stotlar); parents, Walter and Margaret Ettinger, and brother, Walt Ettinger. Dick will be dearly missed by his son, Rich (Carole) Ettinger; cherished grandson, Aaron Ettinger; siblings, Betty Gifford and Frank Ettinger, and many loving nieces and nephews. Guests are welcome for visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Dick will be laid to rest at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Chagrin Falls at a later date. The family wishes to extend special thanks to his caretakers and friends at Bath Creek Estates, and to his neighbors on 18th Street. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019