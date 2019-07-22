Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Richard S. Johnston


1948 - 2019
Richard S. Johnston Obituary
Richard S. Johnston, Sr.

Richard S. Johnston, Sr., 71, passed away July 20, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick Sr.'s name to Craftsmen Park, 4450 Rex Lake Dr., Akron, Ohio 44319. Please see our website or the TUESDAY edition for more information.

To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 22, 2019
