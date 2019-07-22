|
Richard S. Johnston, Sr.
Richard S. Johnston, Sr., 71, passed away July 20, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick Sr.'s name to Craftsmen Park, 4450 Rex Lake Dr., Akron, Ohio 44319. Please see our website or the TUESDAY edition for more information.
