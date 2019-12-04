|
II Richard C. "Dick" Sear II, 71, passed away November 24, 2019 in Fountain Hills, AZ. He was born to Jean and Richard C. Sear August 26, 1948 in Akron OH. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and friend to many. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory and brother John. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Kochis) and daughter, Carolyn (Larry) Esh; Also left to mourn are his brother, Mike (Wilma) Sear; sisters, Nancy (John) Sharp and Ann (Brian) Comunale; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick graduated in '66 from St. Vincent and attended the University of Akron before serving in the Army. He earned the Air Medal as SP5 with the 176th AVN in Vietnam as a door gunner on a Huey Helicopter. He was a member/president of Sunset Kiwanis. He was instrumental in obtaining a Braille machine for the Lioness Braille Service, forwarding donations to Therapeutic Horsemanship for the Handicapped, Sheriff's Posse, Library and Youth Days. He was a man's man and a master carpenter who took great pride in building custom cabinets for many in Fountain Hills and surrounding areas. Dick loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends; all who will dearly miss his generosity, integrity and respect for everyone. His morals and values were brought to personal and business relationships which led him to have many close friends and long term clients. He did business the old fashioned way with a handshake. He will always be loved and always be missed. In remembering Dick, do something nice for someone. Services entrusted to Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019